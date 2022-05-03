Warren County Public Schools unveil new logo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For several decades, the logo for Warren County Public Schools has been a staple of education in the area. The words “Warren County Public” over a large school with the silhouettes of children inside, an image that evokes the organization’s purpose. The word “schools” provides shelter and opportunities to that inside of all ages and walks of life. Underneath, using WCPS as an acronym for “Where Children Prepare for Success”, the original logo was a complete statement of the goals of the educators and administrators of the school system.

While the mission and ideals of Warren County Public Schools are not changing, the iconic local image is receiving a facelift that better illustrates that vision.

The new logo is less abstract than the original and can be better described as more streamlined. The letters “WCPS” sit on top of a stylized open book with the “P” decorated with a graduation cap. Beneath the logo, it says “Warren County Public Schools, Established 1908″

The designers of the new logo, from Sublime Media here in Bowling Green, wanted to keep the feel of the old logo while creating an image that marks the future of WCPS. Will Kronenberger, the designer of the new logo said, “Warren County Schools has had a big impact on the area since 1908 and had such an iconic logo.” Kronenberger’s intention with the new design incorporated similar color schemes to the original as well as directly illustrating the continuing mission of Warren County Public Schools.

David Hosay, Account Manager from Sublime Media Group, added to the inspiration of this new design. “The open book starts your education and the graduation cap shows the end of that journey through the Warren County School system.”

The message is concise and clear. Rob Clayton, Superintendent of WCPS, says that “The new logo continues to reflect the very best of Warren County Public Schools and it shows our commitment to our students and our community.” He also promised fans of the old logo that it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. “It will still be found on items within the Warren County Public Schools System.”

The school board and the designers hope that this new rebranding will help generate new excitement and enthusiasm for the school district.

