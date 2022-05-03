Warren Water announces new General Manager

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District Board of Commissioners announced the selection of Jacob Cuarta as the new general manager.

He will also serve as the general manager for Butler County Water System, Inc. and Simpson County Water District.

Cuarta, replaces John Dix, who is retiring in June after serving for over 30 years. The decision follows an extensive nationwide search process.

He previously led the Water Quality and Operations Division for Pasco County Utilities in Florida, a large public utility with over 122,000 customers.

He also has worked with the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection providing operator certification training in water treatment, distribution and wastewater system operations.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as general manager,” Cuarta said. “I look forward to building upon Warren Water’s legacy of dedication to ensure high-quality water and wastewater services throughout the entire service area. Warren Water’s strong team culture with a spirit of giving reinforced my decision to return to my Kentucky roots.”

A graduate of Western Kentucky University, Cuarta holds a master’s degree in public health, and earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental science.

Originally from Bowling Green, he has family embedded in the Bowling Green community for more than seventy-five years and said he is excited to return to the area with his wife and four-year-old daughter.

