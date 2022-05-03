Warren Water commends professionals during Drinking Water Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Water commends the hardworking men and women ensuring tap water is “There When You Need It” during Drinking Water Week held May 1-7.

Warren Water, American Water Works Association and water utilities nationwide will observe Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the important work of water professionals “behind the scenes”.

“Drinking Water Week provides an opportunity to recognize our most valuable resource and the team who delivers quality on tap 24/7. We can’t minimize the importance of a healthy water supply in our daily lives,” said John Dix, WCWD General Manager. “With the pandemic and devastating storms, we reflect on the heroic work of all who place themselves in harm’s way to keep us healthy and safe. Warren Water encourages everyone to be actively aware of how they personally connect with water.”

Drinking Water Week 2022 Campaign, which is hosted by the American Water Works Association, is a national advocacy event designed to focus on issues associated with drinking water, including making sure that individuals have fresh, safe tap water and knowledge of how valuable the resource is in their daily lives.

“We are proud of our team at Warren Water who work around the clock to bring safe, reliable water to residences and businesses, testing the water 130,000 times a month to ensure quality,” Dix said. “This week gives us the opportunity to recognize their commitment to customers, quality service and public health.”

Newly selected WCWD General Manager Jacob Cuarta will be on AM Kentucky Thursday to talk more about Drinking Water Week.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.