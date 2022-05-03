Advertisement

Woman greeted by 8-foot gator at her front door

An 8-foot alligator greeted a Texas couple when they returned from a trip. (KHOU, HARRIS COUNTY CONSTABLE'S OFFICE, CNN)
By Matt Dougherty
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KHOU) - A couple got quite a scare when they returned from a trip and an 8-foot alligator was there to greet them on their front porch.

“I thought I heard something, but I looked out of the side of my eye, and all I could see was his mouth, and it was open,” Tami Tanner said. “And he was hissing.”

Tami Tanner said she couldn’t believe what she found at her front door.

“So, I sort of just stopped for a second, like ‘No, this isn’t real; no, this isn’t real.’ And I was going to turn and run, and when I did, he popped me on my left knee with his tail,” Tanner said.

The alligator’s tail knocked Tanner to her knees as her boyfriend, Jody White, came to help her.

“When she first hollered, I thought somebody was behind the brick wall there. So I come running up, and it was an alligator, and he made a loud roar,” Tanner said. “And I picked her up and drug her out here and then we got her up to the truck.”

White called the police, a game warden and an ambulance for Tanner, who was injured from the fall.

Her left eye was swollen and bruised, and her lower lip was busted.

The couple said they were surprised to see the large gator in their neighborhood.

“In the middle of a subdivision, you just don’t see an alligator every day. An 8-footer on your front porch, it’s kind of spooky,” White said.

It took nearly an hour for officers to wrangle the animal, and although he was tied up and his jaw was strapped, shut the gator wouldn’t go easily.

The experience is one Tanner won’t soon forget. She said it was the last time she goes in first through the front door.

“They don’t want to be that way unless they’re hungry, but there’s nothing around here to eat, so I bet he was hungry,” she said.

Tanner was checked out at the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, Texas Parks and Wildlife deputies plan to relocate the gator to a more suitable habitat.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Guntown Mountain
New attractions featured in reopening of Guntown Mountain in Cave City
Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park

Latest News

Mail-in option closing
Portal to request mail in ballots closing
North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea launches suspected missile toward sea
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit with Dunkin' over spilled coffee.
Dunkin’ lawsuit: Woman suing on claims of severe burns after drive-thru coffee spill
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting