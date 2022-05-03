Advertisement

Woodburn Veteran honored with mobility equipped Ford F-150

Jack Williams of Woodburn tests the features on his new 2022 Ford F-150 mobility-equipped...
Jack Williams of Woodburn tests the features on his new 2022 Ford F-150 mobility-equipped vehicle. Wounded Warriors Family Support provided Williams with the truck as part of its Mobility is Freedom program.(Wounded Warriors Family Support)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHANTILLY, Va. (WBKO) - Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented Jack Williams of Woodburn with a 2022 Ford F-150 mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program.

Williams is medically retired from the U.S. Army, where he served active duty from 2006 to 2012.

While on patrol in southern Afghanistan, Williams stepped on an improvised explosive device in early October 2010.

It was a plate bomb designed to take out Humvees and other heavy military vehicles.

The explosion’s full force severely impacted Williams, who lost both of his legs above the knee and an arm above the elbow.

His left limb was severely mangled, while both lungs collapsed.

Williams remained conscious until he reached the hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Later, Williams was told that he was clinically dead for 15 minutes. The doctors performed a cardiac massage to bring Williams back to life.

“Driving has been an issue for Jack since his injuries,” said Martin Duarte, Wounded Warriors Family Support’s program outreach coordinator. “This properly equipped vehicle will enhance Jack’s quality of life and provide him with independence.”

Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide grants and modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. Williams received the third Mobility is Freedom vehicle donation in 2022. Wounded Warriors Family Support provided nine vehicles to veterans last year.

Williams lives with his daughter, and his biggest goal was to shoot a compound bow again, and after trying many techniques, Williams can shoot a 70-pound bow with his teeth without any complications.

