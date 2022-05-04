Bowling Green takes down South Warren 7-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A day after defeating South Warren 11-1, Bowling Green takes the sweep over the Spartans as they roll past them ().

The Spartans got off to an early 1-0 lead off an RBI single from Kobe Martin. Bowling Green then took over getting RBIs from Drew Isenberg and Louisville commit Patrick Forbes and never looked back securing the victory ().

The Purples move to 20-7 on the season and the first team to eclipse 20 wins in the 4th Region. They will play Glasgow Thursday at home, then head to McCracken County to take on the number one team in the state.

South Warren falls to 13-13, they play Central Hardin on the road Saturday at 1 PM.

