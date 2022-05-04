City of Bowling Green moves forward to create downtown entertainment district

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon, the Bowling Green City Commission passed the second reading of an ordinance that relates to the establishment of a downtown entertainment district. The city will now go to the state and apply for an EDC, or entertainment destination center license, after they advertise their intent to do so.

Some members of the community, including local business owners, have expressed opposition to the entertainment district for various reasons. However, the motion to go forward with an application to create the entertainment district passed unanimously among the city commission.

“It is a great day for Bowling Green, Kentucky and a great day for our downtown, for our merchants, for those that want to participate in this and for our citizens, and especially for our tourism,” City Commissioner Sue Parrigin said.

They expect to be able to implement the new entertainment district by the end of June, assuming the state accepts the city’s application. “We’re just going to start out with a little bit of a baby step on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. I believe it is to 9 p.m. and work out any kinks, work out any logistics issues, work out any changes that we want to make before we open it up to much more,” Parrigin explained.

Parrigin said the commission has done its research on starting an EDC, holding multiple work sessions to discuss the logistics. “I want to make sure that we’re bringing more people into, you know, our downtown, so that we can basically say, this is a one stop place that you can enjoy yourself. You can live, work, and have fun here in Bowling Green,” City Commissioner Carlos Bailey said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.