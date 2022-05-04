Cooler, but pleasant today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm, windy and at time rainy/stormy day yesterday, today will be much calmer.

Temperatures 15 degrees cooler this afternoon

Rain and storms return Thursday and Friday

An overall nice weekend ahead

Clouds and some sunshine today, with temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will warm up again ahead of another storm system that will bring us rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon-night. More rain and storms on the way on Friday, with the chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm. Some light rain could linger for the first half of the day on Saturday. Mother’s Day is looking lovely, with seasonably warm & dry weather. We could see temperatures close to 90 degrees next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Cooler. High 69. Low 53. Winds N at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Warmer. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely toward evening. High 80. Low 62. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 52. Winds N at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High Today: 95 (1901)

Record Low Today: 32 (1976)

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.08″

So Far This Month: 1.13″ (0.59″)

So Far This Year: 20.22″ (+2.62″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22/Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Pollen Count: 8.1 (Med-High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.