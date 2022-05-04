Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Catalytic Converters

By Gene Birk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters from a local automotive repair shop.

Officers say in the early morning hours of Monday April 25, 2022 two suspects were seen on surveillance stealing catalytic converters from four vehicles belonging to customers of the repair shop.

The first suspect appears to be wearing a black long sleeve shirt, jeans, a light colored hat, and a mask. The second suspect is wearing a short sleeved black shirt, jeans, a mask, and a brown hat. They are both seen in a black passenger car.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

