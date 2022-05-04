Crime Stoppers: Stolen Catalytic Converters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters from a local automotive repair shop.

Officers say in the early morning hours of Monday April 25, 2022 two suspects were seen on surveillance stealing catalytic converters from four vehicles belonging to customers of the repair shop.

The first suspect appears to be wearing a black long sleeve shirt, jeans, a light colored hat, and a mask. The second suspect is wearing a short sleeved black shirt, jeans, a mask, and a brown hat. They are both seen in a black passenger car.

