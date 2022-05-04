Edmonson Co. man leads deputies on chase after breaking in to a home

EDMONSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, May 3 the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 2700-block of Chalybeate Road for a man with a lacerated arm.

While on the way to the call, deputies met a white Honda vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed with its emergency flashers on.

One deputy made a traffic stop on that vehicle, while another proceeded to the original caller’s location.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Garry L. Foley (25) of Brownsville.

Foley had been in that vehicle but fled into the woods at the intersection of KY HWY 259/101.

Deputies found Foley in the woods, but he did not comply with their commands to stop and fled further.

A Butler County K9 was requested to assist with the search, due to Foley having a laceration on his arm and presumed to be bleeding heavily.

After about a 2-hour search, Foley was located deep in the woods.

A tourniquet was applied to his arm, and he was extracted from the woods and transported by EMS to Medical Center Bowling Green.

After an interview with the victim, it was discovered that Foley was a previous resident of the home but had recently moved out.

The victim returned home to find Foley inside the residence after he had forced his way in.

An altercation ensued and Foley allegedly assaulted the victim and punched a window, causing a laceration to his arm.

After being medically cleared from the hospital, Foley was arrested and charged with:

· Assault—4th Degree (domestic violence/minor injury)

· Fleeing or Evading Police—1st Degree (on foot)

· Burglary—3rd Degree

· Criminal Mischief—3rd Degree

· Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense)

Foley was served an Emergency Protective Order and was taken in Hart County Jail.

