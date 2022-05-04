Man arrested in Tompkinsville for drug possession following traffic stop

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested Tuesday in Tompkinsville following a traffic stop and drugs found in his vehicle.

Reuben John Dodson, 42, was charged with reckless driving, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.

Monroe County deputies reported they found a 2004 White GMC Envoy that had driven off the edge of the roadway.

After making contact with the driver, later determined to be Dodson, police found he had an active warrant out of Barren County.

Police also reported they “smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and conducted a search.”

During the search, police found six individual bags containing a “green leafy substance consistent with marijuana ... scales and a pipe.”

Police said the suspected marijuana weighed 7 ounces.

Dodson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center where he still remains as of Wednesday.

