Man charged with burglary and attempted rape in case from 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 6, 2020 BGPD responded to a burglary in progress at a residence in the area of Ridgecrest Way.

They say an elderly female resident told them she woke up to a man standing over her bed. She said he jumped on top of her while she was in bed, and tried to restrain her.

She said was able to obtain a handgun she kept nearby and fired several rounds at the man. When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene, they found a blood trail inside the home and requested Advanced Crime Scene Processors to come to the scene.

With a thorough investigation and forensic testing, detectives were able to identify Craig Byrd as the suspect. Byrd, who is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail on unrelated charges, has now been additionally charged with burglary and attempted rape for the November 6, 2020 incident.

