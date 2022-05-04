Portal to request mail in ballots closing today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The portal for voters requesting mail-in ballots will be closing tonight at 11:59 PM.

Voters that are unable to vote on Election Day and miss the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot, will only have the option of voting in person. Early voting will be available at five locations from May 12th through the 14th from 8 AM to 4:30 PM.

Special early in office voting with restrictions will start tomorrow, May 4th, and run through Wednesday, May 11th. Voters can call the Warren County Clerk’s office at 270-843-5306 to see if they qualify.

For a guide to early voting locations and other helpful information, please click here for WBKO’s Primary Election Guide 2022 or the Kentucky Voter Information Portal.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.