South Warren softball, Greenwood baseball notch wins at Warren East

South Warren, Greenwood pull wins at Warren East
South Warren, Greenwood pull wins at Warren East(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren softball continues its tear through district play, while the Gators baseball bats get an impressive win over a regional foe.

The Spartans punched their rivals from Warren East on Tuesday, 7-1, in blowout fashion, giving them a season sweep over the Raiders. They took a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning after not scoring a single run before that.

Just a few feet away, the baseball Raiders fell in an upset to Greenwood, 4-3, after nearly clawing out of a 4-0 deficit. That gives the Gators more breathing room in the fourth region standings.

South Warren will head to Warren Central on Thursday, May 5 at 5:30 while Greenwood will head to Hopkinsville to face University Heights that same day at 6:30.

