South Warren softball, Greenwood baseball notch wins at Warren East

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren softball continues its tear through district play, while the Gators baseball bats get an impressive win over a regional foe.

The Spartans punched their rivals from Warren East on Tuesday, 7-1, in blowout fashion, giving them a season sweep over the Raiders. They took a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning after not scoring a single run before that.

Just a few feet away, the baseball Raiders fell in an upset to Greenwood, 4-3, after nearly clawing out of a 4-0 deficit. That gives the Gators more breathing room in the fourth region standings.

South Warren will head to Warren Central on Thursday, May 5 at 5:30 while Greenwood will head to Hopkinsville to face University Heights that same day at 6:30.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.