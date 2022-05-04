Strong Storms Possible Next Two Days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds and a light north wind kept temps from getting out of the 60s Wednesday. At least we’ll stay dry through tonight before our next weathermaker arrives.

Warming back up Thursday

Thursday will warm up again ahead of another storm system that will bring us rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon-night. More rain and storms on the way on Friday, with the chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm. Some light rain could linger for the first half of the day on Saturday. Mother’s Day is looking lovely, with seasonably warm & dry weather. We could see temperatures close to 90 degrees next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Warmer. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely toward evening. High 82. Low 62. Winds SE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 54. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. High 70. Low 52. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 95 (1901)

Record Low: 32 (1976)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.14″ (+0.41″)

Yearly Precip: 20.22″ (+2.44″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 8.1 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.