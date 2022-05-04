Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible Next Two Days

Slow-moving system keeps us unsettled through Derby Day Saturday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds and a light north wind kept temps from getting out of the 60s Wednesday. At least we’ll stay dry through tonight before our next weathermaker arrives.

Warming back up Thursday

Thursday will warm up again ahead of another storm system that will bring us rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon-night. More rain and storms on the way on Friday, with the chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm. Some light rain could linger for the first half of the day on Saturday. Mother’s Day is looking lovely, with seasonably warm & dry weather. We could see temperatures close to 90 degrees next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Warmer. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely toward evening. High 82. Low 62. Winds SE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 54. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. High 70. Low 52. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 95 (1901)

Record Low: 32 (1976)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.14″ (+0.41″)

Yearly Precip: 20.22″ (+2.44″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 8.1 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

May 4 Weather Forecast
Cooler, but pleasant today
Cooler Wednesday, Warmer Thursday
Up-and-Down Temperatures!
May 5 Weather Forecast
Warm & windy, with another rounds of showers this afternoon
A couple of strong storms possible late Tuesday
Unsettled Weather Ahead!