Temporary Hours Change for Green River Ferry

Green River Ferry (GFX)
Green River Ferry (GFX)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River Ferry in Mammoth Cave National Park will temporarily change its operating hours to 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday and 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday due to a shortage of certified ferry operators.

The new ferry schedule will begin on Sunday, May 8, and will be in place until further notice.

The ferry boat is operated and maintained by the National Park Service, but ferry boat drivers are required to meet specific training and certification standards set by the United States Coast Guard.

The park’s facilities management team is working to replace the vacant ferry operator positions as quickly as possible.

The Green River Ferry is the only active river ferry service within Mammoth Cave National Park.

It provides shuttle service for vehicles, hikers, and bikers from one side of the river to the other and serves as a link for community residents to have an easier commute to local communities.

For the most up-to-date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website: www.nps.gov/maca, follow us on Twitter: @MCNPRoadsFerry, or check in by phone (270) 758-2165.

