This week’s JA People of Action features Beth Reagan

This week’s JA People of Action features Beth Reagan, 6th grade teacher at Auburn Elementary. The 6th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Economics for Success” which gives students the information needed to build strong personal finances, a cornerstone to a happy, secure life. Students learn the importance of exploring career options based on their skills, interests, and values. They also learn about spending money within a budget; saving and investing wisely; and using credit cautiously. Mrs. Reagan’s favorite part of JA is, “the JA staff and volunteers!” She also said, “I have worked with JA staff and volunteers for several years. They are wonderful! I appreciate all they do for our students. The students learn so much and have the opportunity to meet community members. They love JA days!”

