Where to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, if you can’t go to Churchill Downs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday, the most exciting two minutes in sports will race off at Churchill Downs.

The well-known Kentucky Derby is a tradition like no other, but not everybody can make the trip to Louisville.

So, if you’d rather stay in South Central Kentucky, you might want to head over to The Mint Gaming Hall.

“One of the significant things is, you know, not to mention is, second choice in the Derby, but you know, having the horse come from Bowling Green and having our facility of demands that we opened up in December, it’s just a great tie back to you know, that region and the breeder,” says Ron Winchell, owner of Epicenter, and Kentucky Downs.

Typically horse race fanatics watch the run for the roses at Churchill Downs... but what if you can’t make the trip to Louisville this year?

“We’ve got the Franklin Kentucky Downs property where we’ve always had a celebration for the derby. But then also now at the Post Time Racing Sports Lounge inside the new property at Bowling Green,” adds John Wholihan, the Director of Marketing at The Mint Gaming Hall.

This will not only mark the first time there’s a Derby celebration at the new Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green, but it’s also very special for another reason.

“We’re supporting a local horse, and our theme this year for the party is make us the Epicenter of your Derby Day, and so it’s for the horse Epicenter, born in Bowling Green, and then sold through auction to one of the gentlemen that is involved with the ownership of The Mint, sp it’s very exciting, brings it all home,” adds Wholihan.

So what can you expect when you go to the Mint Gaming Hall to help celebrate or just watch the Kentucky Derby?

“On Saturday morning, you can come in after 9:00 a.m. as a Mint Rewards member and print a kiosk coupon and you get to pick your horse, you go drop that at either property, you drop that ticket into one of the 20 boxes, and then there’ll be drawings after the race. The food at post time is what’s available in the restaurant, but also special platters, that type of stuff that you would see for the sporting events,” said Wholihan about Derby festivities.

Ron Winchell of Winchell Thoroughbreds, owner of Epicenter and Kentucky Downs is excited to represent South Central, Kentucky.

“I’d love to win the Derby, take the trophy back to The Mint and display it for you know, a little bit of time and let people that are interested, come by and get a view of the trophy. And, you know, hopefully, we will find ourselves in that position,” said Winchell.

The run for the roses takes place on Saturday, May 7th, at 5:57 p.m. central time.

