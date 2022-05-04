Women’s Eid event hosted at SOKY marketplace

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Afghan Community Empowerment program here in Bowling Green held its very first community Eid gathering for women at the SOKY marketplace.

The religious holiday celebrates the end of Ramadan, which signifies breaking fast. The event featured delicious traditional food, drinks, and more. Women from all ethnic backgrounds attended and shared their unique cultural experiences.

WBKO News spoke with one of their community members, Sodaba Rahmaty, for more details. “We wanted to have a specific women’s celebration festival day because most of them are not working. And after living in exile, we need to like, make them empowered so they feel included in their society and that’s the big thing.. when they get together they feel like ‘okay, we have friends here. We have family here, and we don’t feel like we are living in exile,’” she said.

She also added that the main mission of the program is to share their stories, learn from each other, and create a safe inclusive environment for all the members of their community.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.