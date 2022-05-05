BGFC Golden Lions launch youth academy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Golden Lions, Vette city’s own United Premier Soccer League team has announced the creation of their youth academy.

The academy will focus on each player’s individual development, they’ll be working with coaches and high-skilled players.

The youth academy’s ultimate goal is to create a player path that can ultimately turn professional in the future.

BGFC Coach, Evan Sutherland spoke about the academy.

“What it’s going to provide is a clear pathway, all the way from, from a rec program into what we call our pre-academy, U9, and U12 which is at those ages, it’s about ball mastery, developing a love for the game, and getting high-level coaching for those younger kids developing a foundation for them. And so as they go through the U9- U12 program, then they enter what we call our academy program, U13 to U19, and that is where they’ll have the opportunity to develop playing at a high level higher levels of competition, playing against other professional academies,” says Sutherland.

Aaron Ray (AJ) will be helping with training and development at the youth academy.

”I think our staff has experience from all walks of life and I think that it’s hard to find a staff that’s played at many different levels, coached in many different levels, and know what it takes to get to those levels. So here in Bowling Green with the Bowling Green Football Club, we have experience from all different walks of life, all different experiences, and know what it takes to get a kid to that next level. A lot of us have done that before with individual kids who have gone on to play at many different levels. So I think, I think the Golden Lions are a prime place to bring your kid and it’s really gonna be a good place for development,” says Ray.

On Thursday, the Golden Lions are hosting an open house for those who have questions regarding joining the youth academy.

The open house will be held at 2501 Crossings BLVD. suite 136.

