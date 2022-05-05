Bowling Green Independent School District Summer Meals Program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools will offer free meals for children Monday - Friday, May 23 - August 5 (closed Memorial Day, May 30, and July 4th). Any child 18 years and younger may receive a free meal regardless of where they attend school. Children must be present and meals must be eaten on site.
Beginning June 1, text the word “food” or “Comida” to 304304 to locate a Summer Meal Site for children. When prompted by text, enter a specific address and a list of local meal sites will be provided.
BGISD OPEN SCHOOL SITES: Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and Lunch 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Bowling Green Learning Center, 503 Old Morgantown Road
- Bowling Green Junior High, 900 Campbell Lane
- Dishman McGinnis, 375 Glen Lily Road
- Parker-Bennett-Curry, 165 Webb Drive
BGISD TENTATIVE DELIVERY SCHEDULE: LUNCH ONLY
Purple Bus:
- Garden Apartments: (10:25-11:10)
- Warren County Public Library: (11:20-12:15)
- Creekwood Apartments: (12:25-1:10)
Black Van:
- 10:35-10:45 Covington Park
- 10:50-11:05 International Center
- 11:10-11:20 Kereiakes Park
- 11:25-11:35 Christian Life Church Parking Lot
- 11:40-11:55 Circus Square Park
- 12:00-12:10 Iglesia Del Dios Vivo La Luz Del Mundo
- 12:15-12:25 West End Park
- 12:30-12:40 The Flats at Riverview
- 12:45-12:55 Abel Court Apartments
- 1:00-1:15 Phenix Place Apartments
White Van:
- BGHS-12:00-12:15
- PG-12:25-12:40
- TCC-12:45-1:00
- WRM-1:05-1:20
Bowling Green Independent Schools Child Nutrition Department will also partner with the Warren County Public Library throughout the summer at different sites in the community.
Information is located on the district website: http://www.bgreen.kyschools.us/news/summermeals22
