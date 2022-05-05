Bowling Green Independent School District Summer Meals Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools will offer free meals for children Monday - Friday, May 23 - August 5 (closed Memorial Day, May 30, and July 4th). Any child 18 years and younger may receive a free meal regardless of where they attend school. Children must be present and meals must be eaten on site.

Beginning June 1, text the word “food” or “Comida” to 304304 to locate a Summer Meal Site for children. When prompted by text, enter a specific address and a list of local meal sites will be provided.

BGISD OPEN SCHOOL SITES: Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and Lunch 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Bowling Green Learning Center, 503 Old Morgantown Road

Bowling Green Junior High, 900 Campbell Lane

Dishman McGinnis, 375 Glen Lily Road

Parker-Bennett-Curry, 165 Webb Drive

BGISD TENTATIVE DELIVERY SCHEDULE: LUNCH ONLY

Purple Bus:

Garden Apartments: (10:25-11:10)

Warren County Public Library: (11:20-12:15)

Creekwood Apartments: (12:25-1:10)

Black Van:

10:35-10:45 Covington Park

10:50-11:05 International Center

11:10-11:20 Kereiakes Park

11:25-11:35 Christian Life Church Parking Lot

11:40-11:55 Circus Square Park

12:00-12:10 Iglesia Del Dios Vivo La Luz Del Mundo

12:15-12:25 West End Park

12:30-12:40 The Flats at Riverview

12:45-12:55 Abel Court Apartments

1:00-1:15 Phenix Place Apartments

White Van:

BGHS-12:00-12:15

PG-12:25-12:40

TCC-12:45-1:00

WRM-1:05-1:20

Bowling Green Independent Schools Child Nutrition Department will also partner with the Warren County Public Library throughout the summer at different sites in the community.

Information is located on the district website: http://www.bgreen.kyschools.us/news/summermeals22

