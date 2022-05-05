Bowling Green ISD offers preschool four days a week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning in August of 2022, Bowling Green Independent Schools will offer preschool four school days per week with sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Classes will be held at T. C. Cherry Elementary (1001 Liberty Ave.), Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary (165 Webb Drive), and The Foundry (531 W 11th Ave). Preschool provides children with a strong foundation for both social and academic skills.

The learning environment is designed to encourage children to explore, play, and be creative while learning with their peers. Group activities and guided play also help develop early reading, writing, and math skills, to better prepare for kindergarten. Children eligible for BGISD preschool will be 4 years old by August 1, 2022, and meet income eligibility guidelines, OR three or four years old and meet the Kentucky Eligibility Criteria for disabilities. BGISD will also enroll up to 25 tuition-based preschool students next year, with tuition of $418 per month. Tuition students must be 4 years old by August 1 and not otherwise eligible for the program.

Interested families may complete an application by visiting: https://bit.ly/202223preK.

The information above is located on the district website: www.bgreen.kyschools.us

BGISD Director of Instruction, Elisa Beth Brown serves as the Preschool Director, however, on-site at T. C. Cherry Preschool is Assistant Director Jennifer Hawkins, with phone number: 270-746-2230.

