Bowling Green to receive over $44K in second round of awards from SAFE fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday a second round of awards from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund.

This round also includes more than $44,000 to the City of Bowling Green.

The more than $6.1 million in assistance announced will go to seven Western Kentucky cities, counties and utilities to help with the costs of recovery from the December 2021 tornadoes.

“Our Western Kentucky communities need our help as they continue to rebuild following the tornadoes that took so much from them last December,” Beshear said. “These funds will help cover expenses and services that are not eligible for FEMA aid, and they will help ease some of the financial burdens that these communities have endured.”

The $6.1 million announced will accommodate the 5.2% local share for FEMA-eligible expenses.

Funding awards include more than $2.8 million for the City of Mayfield, and Mayfield Electric & Water Systems will receive more than $2 million.

Caldwell County Fiscal Court is set to receive nearly $200,000.

The City of Dawson Springs will receive more than $121,000.

Marshall County Fiscal Court will receive more than $811,000.

Hickman County Fiscal Court will receive more than $17,000.

The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management continues to receive additional applications for SAFE funding, which they are carefully reviewing to ensure the funds are used to their maximum benefit. KYEM anticipates additional funding will be made available to some of these same entities soon.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.