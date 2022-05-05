Advertisement

Derby Tea at T.C. Cherry

Derby Tea at TC Cherry
By William Battle
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At T. C. Cherry, students are celebrating Derby week. They are learning the history and customs that come along with the Kentucky Derby every year. Today, faculty members taught the students lessons in manners and etiquette during social interactions. These lessons were put to use with a Derby tea this afternoon.

Students enjoyed each other’s company while having tea and juice in the school cafeteria. Teachers and students wore Derby hats and sang “My Old Kentucky Home”.

The school will hold a Derby race, complete with jockey outfits and stick horses this Friday at 1 PM.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

downtown entertainment district
Some businesses are opposed to current downtown entertainment district plan
BGFC Golden Lions youth academy
BGFC Golden Lions launch youth academy
Bowling Green Independent School district confirms new COVID-19 cases
Bowling Green ISD offers preschool four days a week
Bowling Green Independent Schools will offer free meals for children Monday - Friday, May 23 -...
Bowling Green Independent School District Summer Meals Program