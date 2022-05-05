Derby Tea at T.C. Cherry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At T. C. Cherry, students are celebrating Derby week. They are learning the history and customs that come along with the Kentucky Derby every year. Today, faculty members taught the students lessons in manners and etiquette during social interactions. These lessons were put to use with a Derby tea this afternoon.

Students enjoyed each other’s company while having tea and juice in the school cafeteria. Teachers and students wore Derby hats and sang “My Old Kentucky Home”.

The school will hold a Derby race, complete with jockey outfits and stick horses this Friday at 1 PM.

