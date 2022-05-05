Historic Railpark and Train Museum campaigning for rail car covers as part of KY Gives Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic Railpark and Train museum is campaigning for funding to research and develop a new cover for their rail cars as part of KY Gives Day.

Each day that passes, their restored railcars sit unprotected out in the ever changing weather, with the damage to their cars often being severe and at a great cost.

The goal for 2022 is $50,000, with $10,000 going to maintenance, $10,000 going to new paint for the tops of the cars, and $30,000 going to an architecture firm to develop the protection.

To donate, you can visit the link provided.

