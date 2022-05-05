It’s National Travel and Tourism week! Here’s how much tourism impacts our area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Kentucky Department of Tourism, in 2020, 67.8 million visitors spent $5.9 billion in Kentucky. This is taking into consideration how much the tourism industry was impacted by the pandemic.

In Warren County, tourists spent about $307 million in the year 2020, compared to $677 million the year before (pre-pandemic). This week is recognized as National Travel and Tourism week. Both Bowling Green’s downtown development coordinator, and Area Convention & Visitors Bureau are marking the week on social media.

“Our office is participating in the National Travel and Tourism campaign put on by the US Travel Association,” Nora Bryant with the Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said. “They provide graphics for the entire country to participate with, but we highly encourage you to follow our channels at Visit BGKY on Facebook and Instagram.”

Bryant said they are highlighting and creating more low class posts that resonate with Bowling Green citizens, the people that directly benefit from the visitor spending that goes on in Bowling Green and Warren County.

Telia Butler, Bowling Green’s new Downtown Development Coordinator is also highlighting different aspects of the tourism industry in Bowling Green. You can follow the new page @downtownbgky. Butler said she is aiming to engage better with local people and share highlights about our local businesses and downtown merchants, downtown events, and all the things that make downtown Bowling Green a destination in itself.

“Tourism was one of the first industries that was impacted by COVID, and ultimately, it’s going to be one of the the longer recovering ones too, because people are a little bit skeptical about traveling,” Butler said. “This is an opportunity to tell the world that yes, we are open and actually want you to come see us in person now and tourism in Kentucky is the third largest industry in the state.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.