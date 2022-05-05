Advertisement

KSP says signs are restricted on right of way

Kentucky State Police
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Elizabethtown, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say illegally place items and signs on the right of way areas are subject to be removed

Political campaigns, residents, business operators, and property owners along US and KY routes are reminded no signage is allowed on right of way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.

Authorities say these signs can create hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers.

Authorities also advise anyone wanting to place such signage must do so beyond roadway right of way limits. 

Kentucky State Police also says it is illegal to attach signs or items such as flyers, posters, balloons, or streamers to stop signs, highway markers, or any other road sign or utility pole, causing danger to utility workers

If you have questions related to legal/illegal sign placement, please get in touch with the Permits Section at KYTC District 4 in Elizabethtown:  270.766.5066.

