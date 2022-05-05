KSP working fatal wreck on I-165 northbound
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Daniel Priddy has confirmed to WBKO reporters that they are working a single vehicle collision on I-165 northbound at the 2 mile marker.
Priddy said the wreck only involved the one vehicle and one driver.
Police left the scene around 11:30 a.m., according to Priddy.
The name of the driver has not yet been released.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
