KSP working fatal wreck on I-165 northbound

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Daniel Priddy has confirmed to WBKO reporters that they are working a single vehicle collision on I-165 northbound at the 2 mile marker.

Priddy said the wreck only involved the one vehicle and one driver.

Police left the scene around 11:30 a.m., according to Priddy.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

