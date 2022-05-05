Advertisement

Lady Pats outlast Trojanettes in extra inning thriller

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The battle for the 15th district has begun well ahead of the postseason.

Two of the district’s tried and true teams went the distance Wednesday night. Allen County-Scottsville, down 5-2 in the 7th inning, scored three unanswered in the inning before winning on a walk-off in the 8th inning, 5-4.

Both teams went back and forth, exchanging multiple home runs before Barren County took that 5-2 lead. This was the first meeting between both teams this season, and their first since last year’s district title game.

Barren County will head to Metcalfe County on Thursday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m. while Allen County-Scottsville will head to Lexington to face Tates Creek on Saturday, May 7 at 1:00 p.m.

