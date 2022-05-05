More rain and storms Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thunderstorms returned to the area Thursday afternoon. One turned severe as it moved through southeastern Warren County, producing significant damage in the Alvaton community. More showers and storms are likely Friday.

Hot temps next week!

Some showers/storms linger tonight, but those should be non-severe. Another round of showers and storms on the way for Friday, with a low risk for severe weather. Light rain could linger for the earlier part of Saturday, then drying out but staying cool. Mother’s Day is looking lovely and warm, with sunshine and 80s. Sunshine and summer-like heat is on the way next week. Get set to sweat!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 54. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler. A light shower possible. High 65. Low 50. Winds NW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 77. Low 58. Winds E at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 94 (1952)

Record Low: 35 (1907)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.14″ (+0.23″)

Yearly Precip: 20.22″ (+2.26″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 7.2 (High - Trees)

