Power outages, damage reported after storm rolls through Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Thursday afternoon storm left behind damage and power outages in southern Warren County, in the Alvaton area.

Trees were reported down on Cemetery Road and part of the New Hope Full Gospel Church was damaged.

Currently standing outside of New Hope Full Gospel Church in Alvaton where it appear there are two large trees down as well as significant damage to the overhang roof @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/5UyRMp6Mg7 — Lauren McCally (@laurenmccallytv) May 5, 2022

Warren Rural Electric Co-Op Corporation is reporting more than 1,000 outages between I-65 and Alvaton. There are more than 200 outages in the Claypool-Alvaton Road area as well. The company says crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

We have an outage in the Alvaton area affecting approximately 1,000 members. Crews are working to restore power as soon as possible! Posted by Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Report of damage to a building on Old Scottsville Rd from the severe-warned storm that came through Warren Co. earlier. — Shane Holinde (@Main_Event_Wx) May 5, 2022

WBKO News has also received reports of damage in the Old Scottsville Road area, including trees down on the roads.

