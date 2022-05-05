Power outages, damage reported after storm rolls through Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Thursday afternoon storm left behind damage and power outages in southern Warren County, in the Alvaton area.
Trees were reported down on Cemetery Road and part of the New Hope Full Gospel Church was damaged.
Warren Rural Electric Co-Op Corporation is reporting more than 1,000 outages between I-65 and Alvaton. There are more than 200 outages in the Claypool-Alvaton Road area as well. The company says crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.
WBKO News has also received reports of damage in the Old Scottsville Road area, including trees down on the roads.
WBKO has a reporter on the way and will provide updates as they become available.
