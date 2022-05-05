Rep. Brett Guthrie introduces bill to improve process for reporting medical device safety issues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie has introduced a bill to improve the FDA’s process of reporting an adverse health event or safety signal due to a medical device.

“The FDA’s current process for reporting safety signals is inconsistent and often leads to confusion among health care providers, which can limit a patient’s access to care. That’s why I introduced a bill to require the FDA to follow a clear and evidence-based standard when communicating safety issues. My bill also requires the FDA to reassess publicly issued safety warnings if there is evidence to suggest the safety issue was not directly linked to the device. This commonsense approach strikes the careful balance of maintaining patient safety and creating regulatory certainty needed to ensure patients do not lose access to beneficial care. I look forward to working with my colleagues on strengthening FDA’s safety signal reporting process,” said Congressman Guthrie.

This legislation would address these important issues in a manner that prioritizes patient safety and maintains access to care by specifically:

• Requiring the FDA to follow a clear standard based on valid scientific evidence when assessing data that might be used to report a safety signal

• Requiring the FDA to include all relevant data the agency used when reporting a safety signal, including making contradictory data available to the public that might indicate the signal is not directly associated with the device

• Requiring the FDA to notify a device manufacturer once a safety signal is reported and give the manufacturer a chance to respond with their own clinical data about the safety of a device

• Requiring the FDA to periodically review the evidence used to issue a safety signal and assess whether the signal should be rescinded

