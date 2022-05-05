Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie introduces bill to improve process for reporting medical device safety issues

Guthrie Introduces Bill to Improve Reporting Medical Device Issues
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie has introduced a bill to improve the FDA’s process of reporting an adverse health event or safety signal due to a medical device.

“The FDA’s current process for reporting safety signals is inconsistent and often leads to confusion among health care providers, which can limit a patient’s access to care. That’s why I introduced a bill to require the FDA to follow a clear and evidence-based standard when communicating safety issues. My bill also requires the FDA to reassess publicly issued safety warnings if there is evidence to suggest the safety issue was not directly linked to the device. This commonsense approach strikes the careful balance of maintaining patient safety and creating regulatory certainty needed to ensure patients do not lose access to beneficial care. I look forward to working with my colleagues on strengthening FDA’s safety signal reporting process,” said Congressman Guthrie.

This legislation would address these important issues in a manner that prioritizes patient safety and maintains access to care by specifically:

• Requiring the FDA to follow a clear standard based on valid scientific evidence when assessing data that might be used to report a safety signal

• Requiring the FDA to include all relevant data the agency used when reporting a safety signal, including making contradictory data available to the public that might indicate the signal is not directly associated with the device

• Requiring the FDA to notify a device manufacturer once a safety signal is reported and give the manufacturer a chance to respond with their own clinical data about the safety of a device

• Requiring the FDA to periodically review the evidence used to issue a safety signal and assess whether the signal should be rescinded

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Historic Railpark and Train Museum
Historic Railpark and Train Museum campaigning for rail car covers as part of KY Gives Day
Accident
Two vehicle injury collision in Adair County closes parkway
May 5 Weather Forecast
May 5 Weather Forecast
UofL to hold forums as part of presidential search process