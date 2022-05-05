Secretary of State Michael Adams talks voting options ahead of primary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 primary is coming up on May 17th, and WBKO News sat down with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams to discuss the ways you can vote. “Voting in Kentucky has never been more as more accessible nor as secure as it’s been,” Secretary of State Michael Adams said.

We have passed the deadline to register to vote, but if you are registered, there are multiple ways you can do so. In-person absentee voting began on Wednesday. This will run through Friday May 6, then from Monday May 9-11. “This is for people who want to vote in person, they qualify to vote absentee, but they’re not in their county of residence during early voting on Election Day,” Adams explained.

If you have already requested an absentee ballot, you can either mail it in or drop it off in the drop-box outside of the county clerk’s office. Since the pandemic, Kentucky has continued to allow in-person early voting. For the 2022 primary, early voting will take place from May 12-14. You can click here to find your local polling location.

“I‘m really proud that when I was elected three years ago, there was only one day to vote, 12 hour span, and we’ve come so far since that point in time.” Adams said. “This is the first election statewide where every Kentuckian now doesn’t have to vote on the Tuesday between six and six. They can vote at a time that better reflects their their life, their job, their commuting patterns or what have you.”

Adams ultimately hopes that more people get out to vote considering it is more accessible. To find more information relating to the 2022 primary you can go to govoteky.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.