Some businesses are opposed to current downtown entertainment district plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Bowling Green City Commissioners passed the second reading of an ordinance that would relate to establishing a downtown entertainment district.

The city will now go to the state, to apply for the EDC.

The motion to go forward with an application to create the EDC passed unanimously, but there has been opposition from several business owners downtown.

”So it’s one of those where people say this is going to be beneficial for us, I actually have the mindset that this will be more problematic for me as a business owner, then it will be beneficial to where I might adjust my hours and see about being closed while some of this is going on. Or just keep our doors locked and do prep work for what happens after,” says Micah Rigdon, co-owner of Donna’s Bar.

“I just think it’s gonna be a big problem in the long run and security problems,” adds Bobby Mosley owner of Melodies and Memories.

“I feel like to handle the area that the city is wanting this entertainment destination center to include, I think the area’s way too large. And we’re somewhat worried about that, whether or not we have the infrastructure really, to make this a safe scenario for everybody downtown. And I would love to see downtown businesses, you know, grow, we have great businesses on the square and the rest of downtown, we’re just concerned that, you know if our downtown spaces get trashed, or if our staff members get in scary scenarios with trying to tell people, you know, what they can take out of the bar, what they can’t in that time frame,” also says Brigid Langdon, general manager at Cliffs of Moher,

They expect to be able to implement the new entertainment district by the end of June, providing the state accepts the city’s application.

