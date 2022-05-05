Stolen Indiana U-Haul recovered in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Indiana natives were arrested Wednesday after the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force received information concerning a stolen U-Haul truck.

Steven Sullivan, 55, was charged with outstanding warrants along with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Majko, 24, was charged arrested for outstanding warrants in both Indiana and in Simpson County.

The truck was reported seen at 2299 Charlie Butts Road in Franklin.

Police said the U-Haul was reported to be in the possession of Sullivan, who had active warrants for his arrest.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, police saw the truck being operated by a man determined to be Sullivan at the home on Charlie Butts Road.

Sullivan and Majko exited the vehicle and ran into the residence at the address, according to police.

Police eventually gained consent to search the home where they found what they believed to be marijuana located in a bedroom.

Also during the investigation, they found the U-Haul had the catalytic convertor removed.

Both remained housed at the Simpson County Detention Center.

