Sun to storms: severe weather possible this afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was a quieter, cooler day, but today we warm-up as storms fire up.

Isolated severe storms possible today & tomorrow

Rain to start this weekend, then nice

Hot temperatures for a summer preview next week

While this morning is gorgeous, this afternoon could be stormy. Rain and scattered thunderstorms will develop later today, a few with the potential to create damaging wind gusts, hail, or a tornado. Some showers/storms linger tonight, but those should be non-severe. Another round of showers and storms on the way for Friday, with a low risk for severe weather. Light rain could linger for the earlier part of Saturday, then drying out but staying cool. Mother’s Day is looking lovely and warm, with sunshine and 80s. Sunshine and summer-like heat is on the way next week. Set to sweat!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Warmer. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely toward evening. High 82. Low 62. Winds SE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 54. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. High 70. Low 52. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High Today: 94 (1952)

Record Low Today: 35 (1907)

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T

So Far This Month: 1.13″ (0.41″)

So Far This Year: 20.22″ (+2.44″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12/Small Particulate Matter: 38)

Pollen Count: 7.2 (Med, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

