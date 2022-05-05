Two vehicle injury collision in Adair County closes parkway

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury collision on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway near Columbia on Tuesday around 2:44 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 GMC being operated by 41-year-old Daniel Lloyd, of Glasgow, was stopped on the right emergency lane traveling East on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway.

Police said Lloyd attempted to turn from the emergency lane into the U-turn when he pulled into the path of a 2005 Freightliner being operated by 36-year-old Bengie Fletcher, of Edmonton, causing the GMC to overturn ejecting two of the occupants.

Police said Fletcher’s vehicle continued off the roadway over an embankment coming to rest in a creek.

Lloyd, 33-year-old Kasey Cook, of Glasgow, 29-year-old Anthony Garcia, of Smith Grove and 26-year-old Lucas Wilson, of Edmonton, were all transported to T.J. Samson Hospital Columbian with serious injuries.

Fletcher was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

Updates on the conditions of the injured have not been given by KSP.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.