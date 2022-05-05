Advertisement

Two vehicle injury collision in Adair County closes parkway

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury collision on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway near Columbia on Tuesday around 2:44 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 GMC being operated by 41-year-old Daniel Lloyd, of Glasgow, was stopped on the right emergency lane traveling East on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway.

Police said Lloyd attempted to turn from the emergency lane into the U-turn when he pulled into the path of a 2005 Freightliner being operated by 36-year-old Bengie Fletcher, of Edmonton, causing the GMC to overturn ejecting two of the occupants.

Police said Fletcher’s vehicle continued off the roadway over an embankment coming to rest in a creek.

Lloyd, 33-year-old Kasey Cook, of Glasgow, 29-year-old Anthony Garcia, of Smith Grove and 26-year-old Lucas Wilson, of Edmonton, were all transported to T.J. Samson Hospital Columbian with serious injuries.

Fletcher was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

Updates on the conditions of the injured have not been given by KSP.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Historic Railpark and Train Museum
Historic Railpark and Train Museum campaigning for rail car covers as part of KY Gives Day
May 5 Weather Forecast
May 5 Weather Forecast
UofL to hold forums as part of presidential search process
Rep. Brett Guthrie introduces bill to improve process for reporting medical device safety issues