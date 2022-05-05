Advertisement

UofL doctors emphasize COVID safety ahead of Derby

Fans at the Kentucky Derby
Fans at the Kentucky Derby(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Kentucky Derby back at full capacity, doctors warn that COVID is still around and guests should keep themselves protected.

Churchill Downs does not require people attending Derby week events to wear a mask this year, and the race track returns to full capacity for the first time since 2019.

Officials with UofL Health said while positive tests are up slightly across Louisville and the rest of Kentucky, hospitals have not seen a significant increase in patients.

However, doctors urge guests that haven’t been vaccinated and boosted to do so if eligible, and to be cautious, even if someone receives a negative test result.

“Anytime you have a feeling that you’re sick, just stay away from people,” Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer of UofL Health said. “Stay home. You know don’t try and tough it out. Don’t go, ‘Oh, I’ll just make it through this and come home later.’ Don’t expect other people to know what might be COVID or something else and risk getting everyone sick. Just stay home and enjoy the race from home.”

With Thurby, Oaks and Derby being held mostly outdoors, officials said with proper precautions, it will make it harder for the virus to spread.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
