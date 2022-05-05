Advertisement

UofL to hold forums as part of presidential search process

(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville is holding public forums this month as part of its search process for a new president.

The school said in a statement that alumni are invited to a forum on Tuesday evening in the Swain Student Activities Center.

A similar session on Wednesday in the Chao Auditorium at the Ekstrom Library is open to the public.

The statement says officials want to answer questions and get suggestions for traits to look for in the university’s next president.

Separate sessions will be held for students, faculty and staff as well as on-campus constituency groups.

