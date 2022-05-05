View From The Hill: Student featured in Freshmen Guided Pathways exhibit calls WKU experience transformative on day of commencement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU has a powerful exhibit at the Kentucky Museum called “Freshmen Guided Pathways” and for many students featured, their journey is coming to an end.

Behind every image is a unique story and Amy Bingham tells us one of them in this week’s View from the Hill.

Graduating senior Matthew Wininger calls his time at WKU a transformative experience. He says he realized early on that you get out of college what you put into it and boy did he take that message to heart.

“Hi, I’m here to pick up my stuff. So I’m a W, it’s Wininger.”

“It’s all been kind of a whirlwind and I’m trying to just kind of keep up with everything.”

Commencement is here.

“Probably erring on the 6′3 side of things, I could try 6′4.”

“I’ve definitely been hit with a wave of nostalgia just kind of thinking back about all the experiences I’ve had here at WKU.”

For senior Matthew Wininger of Bowling Green, there’s been no shortage of experiences. His fraternity, Spirit Masters, and president of the Student Government Association.

“I’m a social guy. I love seeing people and just talking to people and that’s kind of I guess what initially led me into SGA and then I found I really enjoyed the organization once I realized the impact we could have on students’ lives.”

Wininger has come a long way since having his photo be part of the Freshman Guided Pathways exhibit at the Kentucky Museum.

“If I could talk to my freshman self I would encourage me to get out of my comfort zone and to venture out and try new things and I think that’s absolutely what I’ve done and it’s really paid off in a lot of respects.”

With a triple major in Agriculture, Political Science, and International Affairs, Wininger isn’t sure what his future holds after he bikes across the country this summer with his fraternity.

“I am interviewing with a few companies. I have no idea what my next step is but I’m optimistic and kind of excited about whatever that may be.”

As President of SGA, Wininger will speak at tonight’s commencement ceremony at Houchens Industries - L.T. Smith Stadium.

College Recognition ceremonies will be held tomorrow at Diddle Arena beginning at 8 am.

