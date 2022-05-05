Advertisement

Western Kentucky University’s commencements to create extra traffic Friday

(Source: KYTC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers in Bowling Green to prepared for extra traffic around WKU Friday for commencements.

“There are multiple commencements throughout the day and traffic is expected to be very heavy on routes near WKU’s campus,” said Wes Watt with the KYTC. “The extra traffic near WKU’s campus is in addition to the local school traffic in the mornings and afternoons for McNeill Elementary School located off University Boulevard and Creason Street.”

Motorists should seek alternate routes and avoid areas near WKU’s campus from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Message boards have been put in place to warn motorists of the upcoming event traffic.

U.S. 231/U.S. 68 at University Boulevard, U.S. 68 at Kentucky Street, U.S. 68 at Adams Street, and U.S. 68 at Russellville Road are examples of some of the routes motorists should avoid on Friday, Watt said.

