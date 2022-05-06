Almost 700 bears total donated, $41,000 raised during 2022 Teddy Bear Run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The numbers are in!

Last Saturday, the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center and Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green partnered to host the 2022 Teddy Bear Run, an event that brings in monetary donations for the center and teddy bears to hand out to children who are victims of child sexual abuse.

The event raised over $41,000 which will go towards helping the center with day-to-day needs, such as medical exams, forensic interviews, and trauma-specific mental health therapy.

“Typically, after a medical exam, children will get to choose a bear and take one home. Sometimes they’ll even pick one knowing that they’re coming back another day and so that’s something fun that they can look forward to,” Jennifer Bryant the center’s Executive Director said, “But we’ve had them carry them around the center and even set them by the bathroom as they go in you know waiting for them when they come out”.

There were a total of 468 riders who participated in the day’s event, 221 of which had signed up beforehand. There also was a total of almost 700 bears donated and many more are still being donated.

“Children love to come into this room. And you know, they are surprised by the large pile this is over 22 years of Teddy Bear collection from the great teddy bear run. So it’s so fun for them to be able to come in and pick one that matches their shirt or pick their favorite character”, Bryant said, “There’s one in here for every character, every animal that you can think of. And it really does provide comfort to the children as they walk through the services here at the center”.

Bryant added that they are thankful for all of the sponsors and members of the community that went out and supported the event.

“The motorcycle community is known for being generous and coming out around the country really to participate in causes, especially around children and the protection of children. We have some motorcycle groups in town that will specifically go to court even with children to help protect them from having a look at their perpetrator” Bryant said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.