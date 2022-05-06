A Cool Derby Day, a Warmer Mother’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought more showers and thunderstorms, but things are trending drier as we move into the weekend!

A nice day for mom!

Saturday will be a cool and cloudy day, with a few lighter morning shower. Highs will struggle just to reach the mid 60s. At least it will be dry for the 148th running of the KY Derby late Saturday afternoon. Sunshine returns by Mother’s Day; while it may be chilly in the morning, the afternoon will be pleasant! We’ll round out the weekend with highs in the low 70s.

BIG warming happens starting Monday! Highs climb back into the 80s, soaring into the upper 80s by mid-week. At this time, next week appears dry with a good dose of sunshine each day!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler. A light shower possible. High 65. Low 48. Winds NW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 73. Low 58. Winds E at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 83. Low 60. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 93 (1930)

Record Low: 32 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 1.50″ (+0.42″)

Yearly Precip: 20.59″ (+2.45″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Pollen: 1.6 (Low - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.