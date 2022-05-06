Advertisement

Five different Gators sign National Letters of Intent

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Not one, not two, not three, not four but five former Greenwood basketball standouts signed away to their next destinations.

Aaron Brown, Hunter Raymer, Cade Stinnett, Brakton Stinnett, and Mason Thornhill all signed their National Letters of Intent to play college basketball.

Raymer and Brakton Stinnett will be playing for Spalding, Brown will head to Transylvania, Cade Stinnett will be at Centre and Thornhill will be at Campbellsville - all in-state schools.

“First and foremost, I will miss how talented they were. I believe we have a group coming back with a lot of talent. That’s not a knock on our younger kids it’s just facts, those guys had it and they proved it and they went through it,” McCoy said.

“They’re just great kids man. I know every coach has to feel like they have to say that, but I can say that and truly mean that.”

Those five make up over half of the eight seniors who won’t be with the Gators next season.

