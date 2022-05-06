Getting pets summer ready with the Warren County Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As summer begins, it’s important to look out for your pet’s safety.

Several ticks and mosquitos that come out during the warm weather can significantly impact their daily health. Not only can your pets contract Lyme disease, but they an unknowingly bring the ticks into your home.

WBKO News spoke with the Warren County Humane Society for more details. “Diseases are especially dangerous in the summertime with more ticks coming out. The most dangerous thing that you need to look out for when it comes to a tick bite is a small circle developing around the tick bite. It looks like a bull’s eye pattern, and that is often associated with tick borne diseases,” Brandon Taylor said.

Mosquitos can also transmit various diseases such as heartworm disease, West Nile virus, and more. Most professionals advise you to seek veterinarian help once the pet becomes lethargic or displays lack of appetite.

