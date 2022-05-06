Jaiden Lawrence signs with SWIC basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Central boys basketball only loses two seniors entering next season, but one of them will make his alma mater proud.

Former Dragons sharpshooter Jaiden Lawrence will continue his basketball career with Southwestern Illinois Community College. The three-point specialist signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday.

Lawrence was instrumental to the Dragons’ run to the KHSAA Sweet 16 Championship game in 2021-22. He was the Dragons’ leading scorer that season with 13.8 points per game, most of which came from downtown.

As much as his team will miss him, he says he will miss them even more.

“We’ve been working so hard for the past, I mean, four years. Even when those guys were freshmen. We have just been working and busting our tail every day in practice and I feel like it just paid off in the end and just we needed to trust what our coach was telling us and just do the things that he said to do and it paid off,” Lawrence said.

Warren Central went 29-4 last season - their best finish since 2004-05.

