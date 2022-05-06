Lauren Tarshis visits Bowling Green Schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Author of the “I Survived...” series, Lauren Tarshis visited several schools in Bowling Green this week to talk to students about writing and maintaining a lifelong love for learning.

One of these appearances was at TC Cherry, where excited students sat captivated in the gymnasium as the author answered their questions about inspiration and her writing process. Incorporating lessons in geography, history, and even math, Tarshis demonstrated to the children in attendance that every book that she writes is a new opportunity for her to learn something she didn’t know before.

This was not a lecture-style presentation. The author interacted with the students by remaining close to them and allowing them to come down and ask questions about her life and novels.

During her presentation, Tarshis even let the students know that when she was their age she struggled with reading and still sometimes feels that way. This was followed by an empowering chat about perseverance and continuing to try no matter how many times you may fail.

Dianna Wolf, Library and Media Specialist for TC Cherry expressed that in-person interaction with the author gives students the ability to relate to the material. “By having everybody in the room with the author, they can see someone. It’s tangible. It’s something they can relate to.”

One of the children that had the opportunity to meet Tarshis was TC Cherry student Peyton McCoy-Lawrence. When asked what he liked about the series, he said “it’s nice to see how people come together” to solve the problems in the novels.

Atmos Energy purchased copies of Tarshis’ book “I Survived the Attack of the Grizzlies, 1967” for every third and fourth-grade student at the schools visited by the author. The books were distributed at the end of each presentation.

The “I Survived...” series of books has been popular in schools for over a decade and can be ordered through Scholastic or the author’s website.

Encouraging childhood literacy by inspiring creativity and fostering a love for reading has been shown to help the students prosper well into adulthood. Literacy is a strong factor in health care costs, incarceration rates, and income potential.

According to Proliteracy, more than 43 million American adults cannot or have difficulty with reading, writing, and math at a third-grade level. Adult education programs are unable to meet the demand required and less than 10% of adults that need education services are actually receiving them. To help combat the problem of adult illiteracy, it is essential that childhood literacy programs exist. Implementing youth literacy programs ensures a prosperous future for our children.

