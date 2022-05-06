Local artist, Ricky Beavers, to perform at upcoming event to raise money for St. Jude

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green artist, Ricky Beavers joined Kelly Austin on Midday Live today to perform his new song “Black and Blue” and to talk about an upcoming family event and fundraiser called “Wired for Good” featuring a performance by Beavers himself.

All proceeds from the event will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event, presented by JB Electric, will feature various artists, a corn hole tournament, helicopter rides, a car and motorcycle show, food trucks, a raffle, camping and more.

“Wired for Good” will take place Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at Jaycees’s Pavillion located at 955 Glen Lily Road in Bowling Green.

For more information log on to www.rickybeavers.com.

