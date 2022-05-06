Advertisement

Local artist, Ricky Beavers, to perform at upcoming event to raise money for St. Jude

“Wired for Good”
By Kelly Austin
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green artist, Ricky Beavers joined Kelly Austin on Midday Live today to perform his new song “Black and Blue” and to talk about an upcoming family event and fundraiser called “Wired for Good” featuring a performance by Beavers himself.

All proceeds from the event will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event, presented by JB Electric, will feature various artists, a corn hole tournament, helicopter rides, a car and motorcycle show, food trucks, a raffle, camping and more.

“Wired for Good” will take place Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at Jaycees’s Pavillion located at 955 Glen Lily Road in Bowling Green.

For more information log on to www.rickybeavers.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

1
"Wired for Good" to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital
1
Good News: School Lunch Hero
Wooden Casket
Shop Local: The Wooden Casket
Poppy's Field Trip visits South Edmonson Elementary
Poppy’s Field Trip: South Edmonson Elementary