Members of Simpson Co. community come together for National Day of Prayer

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The first Thursday in the month of May is National Day of Prayer, where people all over gather together for a short period of time to celebrate, read the word of God, and pray for different areas of influence in America.

Around 11 am Thursday morning, members of the Simpson County Community gathered in front of the courthouse lawn to do just that.

“The National Day of Prayer is a nationwide initiative”, said organizer, Nancy Uhls, “I was very fortunate enough to be able to be the representative here in Franklin. And it is always on the first Thursday in May. And we started at 11:00, just to gather, and then at 11:30, we divided the Bible into 365 segments. Therefore, if 365 people were to show up for this event, then the entire Word of God could be read over the city of Franklin, and it would blanket our city with the Word of God”.

She added that while this is something they have not been able to achieve yet, she hopes that one day they do.

Meredith Townsend who was part of today’s gathering spoke about what being part of this day means to her. “I have been a part of the National Day of Prayer here in Franklin for the past three years,” she said, “And it means everything to me because prayer is actually our communication with God. Prayer connects us in a way that is just like none other”.

Townsend also added that participating in the gathering, this year allowed her to connect to and become closer with people in faith.

The morning’s gathering featured several community speakers including Simpson County Judge-executive Mason Barnes, who lead the prayer over the government.

“I shared this on my social media last night about this gathering,” Barnes said, “And there were a couple of comments that questioned while we would pray on the courthouse lawn, and one comment was even that it was one of their least favorite places for open prayer. I want to tell you that I think it’s one of the most needed places for open prayer”.

Barnes added that as long as he was the county judge, prayer would be done on the courthouse lawn and in the county.

