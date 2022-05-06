More than 3,700 students set to graduate WKU this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Western Kentucky University celebrated 3,713 graduates, presented two honorary doctorates, and recognized top scholars during the 2022 Commencement at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

“This is really what all of us on-campus work, you know, the other 364 days of the year for is for commencement, it’s a really special time for our students and graduates,” WKU Spokesperson Jace Lux said.

Though it was a rainy evening, the grads walked down the hill one last time during the annual Topper Walk. “I’ve had my moments where I cried, I had my moments where I laughed, it’s definitely taught me some life lessons, and honestly, I don’t regret coming to college,” Tamara Brown, a graduating senior said. Brown is graduating with a degree in elementary education.

Of the students, 1,186 fall 2021 graduates were recognized, after the December tornadoes canceled their commencement ceremony.

“We’re happy to finally be able to recognize them alongside our spring and summer 2022 graduates,” Lux said. “We’re just excited to celebrate with them (all of the graduates) and really to be able to recognize them on a large scale, in person. Obviously, the last few years, we’ve had to have some alternative plans due to the pandemic.”

On May 6 at Diddle Arena, WKU’s five academic colleges will host recognition ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of their graduates who will walk the line and shake hands with President Caboni.

